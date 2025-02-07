Son of Seattle Mariners Legend Loses Roster Spot With Baltimore Orioles
The Seattle Mariners are one of the best franchises in baseball when it comes to honoring its team legends and continuing to involve them with the club. Team Hall of Famer Dan Wilson is the Mariners' current manager and National Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is the Senior Director of Hitting Strategy.
Another former legend who can often be seen at T-Mobile Park in first pitch ceremonies, or talking about the team in general, is Mike Cameron. And his son, who Seattle competed against several times in intra-division American League West games, could be looking for a new organization in 2025.
Outfielder Daz Cameron was designated for assignment by the Baltimore Orioles on Feb. 7 as part of a series of moves announced on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Daz Cameron was originally drafted with the 37th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros but didn't make his major league debut until the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. He originally debuted with the Detroit Tigers. He played 73 games in the majors for Detroit from 2020-22 before spending all of 2023 in the Orioles' minor league system.
Daz Cameron elected free agency after 2023 and signed with the Oakland Athletics. He received more playing time in a single season with Oakland in 2024 (66 games) than he had in any season prior. He hit .200 with five home runs and 15 RBIs last year. He was traded back to Baltimore on Oct. 31 in return for cash considerations.
Mike Cameron was with the Mariners for four season from 2000-03. During that time he hit .256 with 87 home runs and 344 RBIs in 610 games played. He was named an All-Star in 2001 and won two Gold Gloves in 2001 and 2003. He signed a one-day contract on April 14, 2012, to retire with Seattle. He's also been a special assignments coach for the franchise.
If Daz Cameron isn't sent outright to the minors and becomes a free agent, maybe Seattle could potentially sign him to have some outfield depth in Triple-A.
