Seattle Mariners General Manager Reveals Spring Training Plans For Top 100 Prospect
The upcoming spring training for the Seattle Mariners will be one of the crucial ones in recent memory.
The Mariners offense will be under a microscope as fans and media see if the group can bounce back from a disappointing 2024. Several top 100 prospects will also be in Peoria, Ariz., and how they perform might inform how soon they'll be able to contribute to the major league roster.
One of those prospects is middle infielder Cole Young.
The common thread of thought is that Seattle's second base spot will be split between 2024 Gold Glove winner Dylan Moore and Ryan Bliss.
Young (No. 49 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline) will likely begin 2025 with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. But he'll be competing in his second spring training and will have a chance to compete for the position and could win it with an elite spring.
But, according to Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander, second base won't be the only position Young will get a look at.
Hollander went on Seattle Sports 710 and clarified the organization's plan for second base and Young.
"I think first crack at the everyday second base job will be Dylan Moore," Hollander said. "Ryan Bliss will mix in, Leo Rivas will mix in (and) we'll see some Cole Young in spring training this year at both second and short."
Young hit .271 with nine home runs. 57 RBIs and stole 23 bases in 2024 while playing for the Double-A Texas League champions, the Arkansas Travelers, in 2024.
Hollander's note of Young playing shortstop in addition to second base is interesting. Rivas was used mainly as the team's back up/emergency middle infielder in 2024 and filled in for an extended period of time when starting shortstop JP Crawford was out with a broken hand. If Young plays well enough to earn a spot in the majors but not good enough to earn a starting job, he could theoretically fill the same role as a back up middle infielder.
