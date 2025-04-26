Son of Seattle Mariners Legend Set to Get Another Opportunity in Big Leagues
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to call up outfielder Daz Cameron, the son of Seattle Mariners legend Mike Cameron.
Francys Romero had the information on social media:
Sources: OF Daz Cameron has been called up to the Big Leagues by the Milwaukee Brewers.
He is potentially set to be activated tomorrow.
The 28-year-old outfielder is hitting .372 with 5 home runs and 16 RBIs in Triple-A Nashville.
Cameron, 28, has spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics. Just a career .201 hitter, he has 10 homers and 39 RBIs. A former first-round pick of the Houston Astros, he's hit .255 in the minor leagues. However, he's hitting .370 for Triple-A Nashville in 11 games.
As for Mike Cameron, he was acquired by the Mariners from the Cincinnati Reds before the 2000 season in the deal that sent Ken Griffey Jr. to the Queen City.
Though he had big shoes to fill, Cameron was a fan-favorite in his four years with Seattle, becoming an All-Star (2001) and helping lead the M's to the American League Championship Series in both 2000 and 2001.
Lifetime, Cameron spent 17 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, Mariners, New York Mets, Padres, Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins.
With 1,700 hits exactly in his career, he also hit 278 home runs and drove in 968. He stole a career-high 38 bases for the Reds in 1999. A premium defender, he also won three Gold Glove Awards.
He recently joined an episode of our "Refuse to Lose" podcast, which you can hear below:
