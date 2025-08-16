Dominic Canzone Continues to Excel in Surprising Way For Seattle Mariners
NEW YORK -- Time and time again since being recalled in June, Dominic Canzone has come up big against left-handed pitching for the Seattle Mariners.
On Friday, it was a single off reliever Brooks Raley in the top of the seventh inning that broke a 6-6 tie and gave the Mariners a 7-6 lead. They went onto win 11-9 and move to 68-55 on the season.
This came after Canzone hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a game the Mariners lost 4-3.
Canzone's success against left-handed pitching is surprising, given that we've never seen it at the big-league level. He also hasn't been given much of a chance against Southpaws before this season.
In 2024, Canzone had only 14 plate appearances against lefties, going 0-for-13 with a walk. In 2023, he was 5-for-24 with one RBI. This season? He's a very respectable 9-for-36 (.250).
After Friday's win, M's manager Dan Wilson spoke about Canzone's ability against lefties in 2025:
Just getting his opportunities at different times and then delivering. And again tonight, staying in there on a lefty, getting a big base hit, RBI up the middle, and he continues to just swing it off the lefties. And, we've seen that from him for a while now. And, the thing about it is he gets in those situations, Hh doesn't try to do too much and takes what he gets. And oftentimes it's a positive result. And tonight, another positive result, another RBI in a big spot in the game.
The Mariners are now just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They'll play the Mets again on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
