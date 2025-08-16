Inside The Mariners

Dominic Canzone Continues to Excel in Surprising Way For Seattle Mariners

The right fielder has made quite the adjustment against left-handed pitching.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone (8) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 14.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Dominic Canzone (8) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 14. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
NEW YORK -- Time and time again since being recalled in June, Dominic Canzone has come up big against left-handed pitching for the Seattle Mariners.

On Friday, it was a single off reliever Brooks Raley in the top of the seventh inning that broke a 6-6 tie and gave the Mariners a 7-6 lead. They went onto win 11-9 and move to 68-55 on the season.

This came after Canzone hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, a game the Mariners lost 4-3.

Canzone's success against left-handed pitching is surprising, given that we've never seen it at the big-league level. He also hasn't been given much of a chance against Southpaws before this season.

In 2024, Canzone had only 14 plate appearances against lefties, going 0-for-13 with a walk. In 2023, he was 5-for-24 with one RBI. This season? He's a very respectable 9-for-36 (.250).

Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (8) hits an RBI-single against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at T
Seattle Mariners right fielder Dominic Canzone (8) hits an RBI-single against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park in 2024. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

After Friday's win, M's manager Dan Wilson spoke about Canzone's ability against lefties in 2025:

Just ​getting ​his ​opportunities ​at ​different ​times ​and ​then ​delivering. ​And ​again ​tonight, ​staying ​in ​there ​on ​a ​lefty, ​getting ​a ​big ​base ​hit, ​RBI ​up ​the ​middle, ​​and ​he ​continues ​to ​just ​swing ​it ​off ​the ​lefties. ​And, ​we've ​seen ​that ​from ​him ​for ​a ​while ​now. ​And, the thing ​about ​it ​is ​he ​gets ​in ​those ​situations, Hh ​doesn't ​try ​to ​do ​too ​much ​and ​takes ​what ​he ​gets. ​And ​oftentimes ​it's ​a ​positive ​result. ​And ​tonight, ​another ​positive ​result, ​another RBI ​in ​a ​big ​spot ​in ​the ​game.

The Mariners are now just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They'll play the Mets again on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. PT.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

