Dominic Canzone Had an Extremely Rough Day in Friday's Seattle Mariners Loss
As a team, the Seattle Mariners had another rough day on Friday. The M's lost 5-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team that had lost 10 consecutive games. It was the fourth straight loss for the Mariners, all against teams under .500. They are now 3.0 games back in the American League West and 4.5 back in the AL wild card race.
While the team in general played poorly, no one had a worse day that outfielder Dominic Canzone.
First, with the M's trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Canzone bounced into an inning-ending double play against Paul Skenes. Runners had been on first-and-third and Canzone could have at least tied the game with a sac fly. Heck, a strikeout would have at least given Seattle another chance. Instead, he flailed at a changeup and ended the rally.
Then, the score was 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Canzone had a ball go off his glove on a diving attempt. This brought in two more runs and made it 5-2. Though a very tough play, it's a play that could have been made and wasn't.
And then, after the M's scored a run in the ninth to make it 5-3, they put a runner at first with nobody out. Against struggling closer David Bednar, Canzone swung at two pitches nowhere near the strike zone and ended up striking out. The M's did not get another runner on base in that inning.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday morning at 10:05 a.m. PT. Luis Castillo (SEA) pitches against Bailey Falter (PIT).
