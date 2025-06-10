Inside The Mariners

Dominic Canzone Hit a Monster Home Run For Seattle Mariners, and I Owe Him an Apology

Canzone's two-run homer in the ninth inning was impressive in its own right, but it's what preceded the home run that should have people more optimistic about his chance to make an impact for the M's.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners player Dominic Canzone hits a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field on June 9.
After being re-called by the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon, outfielder Dominic Canzone made a major impact on Monday night, hitting a two-run home run to tie the game with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

Canzone's first blast of the season tied the game at 4-4, but the Mariners ultimately went onto lose 8-4 in 11 innings after a walk-off grand slam from Josh Naylor.

The 27-year-old Canzone has always had great power, but he's always struggled to capitalize on it because of a low contact rate. He's a career .207 hitter in parts of three major league seasons. And while the home run on Monday was impressive, it was actually what preceded the homer that had me most impressed.

Here's what I said on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

Look, ​the ​home ​run ​is ​impressive. ​Obviously. You hit ​a ​ball ​450 ft, ​you ​hit ​a ​ball ​​that ​far, ​in ​that ​situation, ​that ​alone ​is ​impressive. ​But ​the ​thing ​that ​actually ​impressed ​me ​most ​about ​Canzone ​is ​that ​he ​actually ​got ​himself ​to ​a ​3-2 count, ​right? ​There ​were ​two ​off-speed....​it ​was 1-2 at ​one ​point. ​And ​Canzone ​took ​two ​pitches, ​that ​they ​weren't ​particularly ​close, ​but ​they ​were Canzone-swingable ​pitches ​a ​month ​ago, ​two ​months ​ago ​and ​last ​year, ​and ​he ​didn't ​swing ​at ​them. ​He ​stayed ​within ​himself ​and ​he ​did ​what ​he ​can ​do, ​which ​is ​hit ​the ​fastball ​and ​hit ​it ​really ​far. ​He ​deserves ​immense ​credit ​for ​that.

You can look at the pitch-by-pitch from MLB Gameday below. While you can see that Canzone was aggressive on questionable fastballs early, he was able to take both pitches 4 and 5, which were sweepers. If Canzone is able to show discipline on those kinds of pitches, he has a chance to be more productive at the big-league level.

From MLB Gameday
You can listen to the Refuse to Lose podcast below and the Mariners will play the Diamondbacks again on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.

