Dominic Canzone Hit a Monster Home Run For Seattle Mariners, and I Owe Him an Apology
After being re-called by the Seattle Mariners on Monday afternoon, outfielder Dominic Canzone made a major impact on Monday night, hitting a two-run home run to tie the game with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.
Canzone's first blast of the season tied the game at 4-4, but the Mariners ultimately went onto lose 8-4 in 11 innings after a walk-off grand slam from Josh Naylor.
The 27-year-old Canzone has always had great power, but he's always struggled to capitalize on it because of a low contact rate. He's a career .207 hitter in parts of three major league seasons. And while the home run on Monday was impressive, it was actually what preceded the homer that had me most impressed.
Here's what I said on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:
Look, the home run is impressive. Obviously. You hit a ball 450 ft, you hit a ball that far, in that situation, that alone is impressive. But the thing that actually impressed me most about Canzone is that he actually got himself to a 3-2 count, right? There were two off-speed....it was 1-2 at one point. And Canzone took two pitches, that they weren't particularly close, but they were Canzone-swingable pitches a month ago, two months ago and last year, and he didn't swing at them. He stayed within himself and he did what he can do, which is hit the fastball and hit it really far. He deserves immense credit for that.
You can look at the pitch-by-pitch from MLB Gameday below. While you can see that Canzone was aggressive on questionable fastballs early, he was able to take both pitches 4 and 5, which were sweepers. If Canzone is able to show discipline on those kinds of pitches, he has a chance to be more productive at the big-league level.
the Mariners will play the Diamondbacks again on Monday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
