Dylan Moore Makes Interesting Revelation About His Success So Far For Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners' utility player Dylan Moore has been a key part of the team's success so far through 25 games. With the M's at 14-11 and tied for first place in the American League West, Moore is hitting .288 with five homers, eight RBIs and five stolen bases.
He's also carrying a .351 on-base percentage and just won American League Player of the Week honors.
Considering Moore entered the season as a career .206 hitter, what's changed so far? He joined MLB Network on Thursday and delivered an interesting answer about his change in approach at the plate.
"...I was a little more aggressive than year's past, just trying to put everything together that I've learned over my career and it worked last week for sure."
"In the past, I've probably been a little bit too passive, trying to not necessarily look for the walk but just making sure I'm not chasing. Not playing every day, trying to see some pitches, whatever it is, but being more aggressive definitely worked last week. I like where my swing's at and when you're feeling good, you like where your swing's at, you want to get as many swings as possible off."
While the Mariners have always sought to "control the zone," perhaps Moore was putting too much of an emphasis on working counts. Under Kevin Seitzer and Edgar Martinez, the team is working to balance the two. They don't want to chase and want to swing at the right pitches, while also doing damage when they can. The M's lead baseball in walks entering play on Friday and are also 10th in OPS, proving that they can do damage while also being selective.
The M's will open a new series with the Marlins on Friday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
