Dylan Moore Moves Up Seattle Mariners History Books Despite Recent Struggles
Mired in a dreadful offensive slump that has seen him go two for his lst 54, Seattle Mariners' utility player Dylan Moore found a way to contribute on Friday night as the Mariners rallied for a crucial 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers.
And he also moved up an impressive list in team history, according to Mariners PR:
Moore came in as a pinch-baserunner in the 8th inning for Josh Naylor, recording his 11th stolen base this season, and the 115th stolen base of his career, the 6th most stolen bases in franchise history.
Player
Number of Steals
Ichiro
438
Julio Cruz
290
Harold Reynolds
228
Ken Griffey Jr.
167
Alex Rodriguez
133
Dylan Moore
115
Brought in in 2019, Moore joins J.P. Crawford as the longest-tenured players on the M's roster. At the age of 33, he's hitting .197 with nine home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 steals, but his offensive slump has greatly reduced his playing time.
A career .205 hitter with 61 home runs, Moore has often been a solution against left-handed pitching, but now, even that role isn't getting him on the field.
But he's still a good runner and a versatile defender, having won the Gold Glove in the utility spot a season ago, and those roles can be valuable for the M's as they chase their first playoff berth since 2022.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 59-52 and in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They are two games up on the Rangers, who they will play again on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Luis Castillo pitches for Seattle while Merrill Kelly goes for Texas.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.