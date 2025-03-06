ESPN Insider Buster Olney Reacts to Justin Turner's Scathing Comments on Seattle Mariners
On Wednesday, former Seattle Mariners infielder Justin Turner went viral for comments he made to Bob Nightengale of USA Today about the Mariners, their lack of spending, and commitment to winning.
On Thursday, we spoke to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and asked him about Turner's comments:
He's a truth teller. I think he was dead on in what he said. He mentioned that he doesn't think it's on Jerry Dipoto, the head of baseball ops. I think that's exactly right... I thought Justin's comments were dead on about the fact that this is a team that you would think they would want to invest in because they have that great pitching staff, they have that excellent rotation. You know, that's something to build around, but they just have this desperate need for hitting that they just weren't able to address. And so they have to hope that things go right, that Randy Arozarena hits better than he did in the first half of last year and that Victor Robles continues to improve after having a season in which he stepped up last year. But, man, the equation is thin when you're talking about the inevitable injuries you're going to deal with during the course of the year. And I think Jerry's had his hands tied.
Olney, one of the great reporters in the game, joins the podcast each Thursday and the interview is posted immediately following. You can listen to the full interview below, and we'll react in a new episode on Friday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about his worry for Luis Castillo this season, Jorge Polanco making his first spring appearance and the M's getting two early-season games on Apple TV. Furthermore, Joe Doyle of OverSlot joins to talk about the M's having the No. 3 pick in the draft, the culture of amateur baseball and some M's nostalgia. CLICK HERE:
THIS BATTLE ISN'T A BATTLE: JP Crawford has held the leadoff spot in the order for years, but he doesn't hold it anymore. That job will clearly go to Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:
WORRY ABOUT LUIS?: After seeing him pitch on Monday, Brady is a little worried about Luis Castillo's upcoming season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.