Inside The Mariners

ESPN Insider Buster Olney Reacts to Justin Turner's Scathing Comments on Seattle Mariners

Turner spoke his mind about the state of the M's spending and commitment to winning on Wednesday, and Olney addressed it on Thursday's episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners third baseman Luis Urías (23) and first baseman Justin Turner (2) hug after their win over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2024.
Seattle Mariners third baseman Luis Urías (23) and first baseman Justin Turner (2) hug after their win over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2024. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, former Seattle Mariners infielder Justin Turner went viral for comments he made to Bob Nightengale of USA Today about the Mariners, their lack of spending, and commitment to winning.

On Thursday, we spoke to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and asked him about Turner's comments:

He's ​a ​truth ​teller. ​I ​think ​he ​was ​dead ​on in​ what ​he ​said. He mentioned that he ​doesn't ​think ​it's ​on ​Jerry ​Dipoto, the ​head of ​baseball ​ops. ​I ​think ​that's ​exactly ​right... ​I ​thought ​Justin's ​comments ​were ​dead ​on ​about ​the ​fact that ​this ​is ​a ​team ​that ​you ​would ​think ​they ​would ​want ​to ​invest ​in ​because ​they ​have ​that ​great ​pitching ​staff, ​they ​have ​that ​excellent ​rotation. ​You ​know, ​that's ​something ​to ​build ​around, ​but ​they ​just ​have ​this ​desperate ​need ​for ​hitting ​that ​they ​just ​weren't ​able ​to ​address. ​And ​so ​they ​have ​to ​hope that things go right, that Randy Arozarena ​hits ​better ​than ​he ​did ​in ​the ​first ​half ​of ​last ​year and that ​Victor ​Robles ​continues ​to ​improve ​after ​having ​a ​season ​in ​which ​he ​stepped ​up ​last ​year. ​But, ​man, ​the ​equation ​is ​thin ​when ​you're ​talking ​about ​the ​inevitable ​injuries ​you're ​going ​to ​deal ​with ​during ​the ​course ​of ​the ​year. ​And ​I ​think ​Jerry's ​had ​his ​hands ​tied.

Olney, one of the great reporters in the game, joins the podcast each Thursday and the interview is posted immediately following. You can listen to the full interview below, and we'll react in a new episode on Friday.

Related Stories on Seattle Mariners

NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about his worry for Luis Castillo this season, Jorge Polanco making his first spring appearance and the M's getting two early-season games on Apple TV. Furthermore, Joe Doyle of OverSlot joins to talk about the M's having the No. 3 pick in the draft, the culture of amateur baseball and some M's nostalgia. CLICK HERE:

THIS BATTLE ISN'T A BATTLE: JP Crawford has held the leadoff spot in the order for years, but he doesn't hold it anymore. That job will clearly go to Victor Robles. CLICK HERE:

WORRY ABOUT LUIS?: After seeing him pitch on Monday, Brady is a little worried about Luis Castillo's upcoming season. CLICK HERE:

Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Home/News