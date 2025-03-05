Former Seattle Mariners INF Calls Out Ownership For Lack of Spending, Investment in Offseason
MLB Insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today clearly spent a day recently at Seattle Mariners spring training in Peoria, Ariz.
In a new article, published Wednesday, Nightengale spoke to several Mariners players including Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller, JP Crawford, Rowdy Tellez and Mitch Haniger, about the upcoming season, the strength of the pitching staff and much more.
However, in addition to current Mariners, he also spoke to a former Mariner: Justin Turner, who signed this offseason with the Chicago Cubs. Turner, acquired by the Mariners last trade deadline, gave some fiery quotes on the state of the organization, the lack of spending and essentially, ownership's commitment to winning.
For some of the hits:
“The fact that they missed the playoffs by one game, and didn’t go out and add an impact bat or two when you have the best pitching staff in baseball," former Mariners infielder Justin Turner told USA TODAY Sports, “just seems absurd to me....
“There’s never going to be a better time in the history of that franchise to have added a couple of bats to make a run than this year," Turner said, “and they missed it. …
“I thought Alonso was a slam-dunk. How can you not go after him? You kidding me?..."
“Honestly, as much as I wanted to be back there," Turner said, “if I was the only piece they brought back in, I would be saying the same thing: What the hell are we doing? Are you trying?"
“There’s not going to a better time to go for it. So, I don’t know what they’re doing. I’m very confused. It’s a head-scratcher for me."
Turner basically said everything that Mariners fans were feeling this offseason. After missing the playoffs by just one game, the M's went out and made only two "significant" moves: Signing Donovan Solano and re-signing Jorge Polanco. The M's sat out the sweepstakes for Juan Soto, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, despite having clear needs for at least Bregman and Alonso.
Heading into this season, the M's will hope that new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and Edgar Martinez will make the offense more well-rounded, but hope is a tough strategy to employ.
The Mariners open the season on March 27 against the Athletics.
Turner signed with the Cubs for $6 million.
