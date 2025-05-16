ESPN MLB Insider Discusses Struggling Donovan Solano and His Future with Seattle Mariners
Signed to a $3.5 million deal this offseason, Donovan Solano has really struggled for the Seattle Mariners in 2025. Hitting just .138 through 58 at-bats, Solano, brought in to hit lefties, just hasn't gotten going.
In addition to his .138 average, he's carrying just a .150 on-base percentage. He has an OPS+ of -9, which is unfathomably low.
Despite his struggles this year, the 37-year-old has had a solid career. A 12-year veteran of the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres, he won a Silver Slugger Award in 2020. He's a lifetime .276 hitter.
It's unclear at this point just how long Solano will be given to turn it around with the Mariners, but his $3.5 million salary likely won't be the driving force behind decisions considering that the Mariners cut bait with an expensive Mitch Haniger this offseason and just spent nearly $4 million to bring in Leody Taveras.
Speaking on the most recent edition of the Refuse To Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney spoke about Solano's situation and his future:
...in an off season which the Mariners spent very little money, the fact that they spent on him tells you that they believed in him. And so, it's not a surprise that they would wait. But on the other hand, I do think we've entered that window of the season when you're no longer saying, 'yeah, it's early. Yeah, he'll figure it out. '
Yeah. I mean, we know this because last week Pirates manager Derek Shelton got fired. Bud Black, the manager of the Rockies, he got fired. The hitting coach of the Rangers, Donnie Ecker, he got fired. We saw the Dodgers this week, DFA Austin Barnes, longtime catcher, who wasn't adding anything offensively. They call up Dalton Rushing their young prospect. Those sort of choices are going on all over baseball.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the player below:
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they play the Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
