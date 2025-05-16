Inside The Mariners

ESPN MLB Insider Discusses Struggling Donovan Solano and His Future with Seattle Mariners

Speaking on the most recent edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Buster Olney spoke about Solano's issues and why the Mariners are keeping him around.

Seattle Mariners first baseman Donovan Solano waives off the pitcher before getting Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) out at first in the second inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners at at Great American Ball Park on April 15.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Donovan Solano waives off the pitcher before getting Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) out at first in the second inning of the MLB game between Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners at at Great American Ball Park on April 15.
Signed to a $3.5 million deal this offseason, Donovan Solano has really struggled for the Seattle Mariners in 2025. Hitting just .138 through 58 at-bats, Solano, brought in to hit lefties, just hasn't gotten going.

In addition to his .138 average, he's carrying just a .150 on-base percentage. He has an OPS+ of -9, which is unfathomably low.

Despite his struggles this year, the 37-year-old has had a solid career. A 12-year veteran of the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins and San Diego Padres, he won a Silver Slugger Award in 2020. He's a lifetime .276 hitter.

It's unclear at this point just how long Solano will be given to turn it around with the Mariners, but his $3.5 million salary likely won't be the driving force behind decisions considering that the Mariners cut bait with an expensive Mitch Haniger this offseason and just spent nearly $4 million to bring in Leody Taveras.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Refuse To Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney spoke about Solano's situation and his future:

...in ​an ​off ​season ​which ​the ​Mariners ​spent ​very ​little ​money, ​the ​fact ​that ​they ​spent ​on ​him ​tells ​you ​that ​they ​believed ​in ​him. ​And ​so, ​​it's ​not ​a ​surprise ​that ​they ​would ​wait. ​But ​on ​the ​other ​hand, ​I ​do ​think ​we'​ve ​entered ​that ​window ​of ​the ​season ​when ​you're ​no ​longer ​saying, ​'yeah, ​it's ​early. ​Yeah, ​he'll ​figure ​it ​out. ​'

Yeah. ​I ​mean, ​we ​know ​this ​because ​last ​week ​Pirates ​manager ​Derek ​Shelton ​got ​fired. ​Bud ​Black, ​the ​manager ​of ​the ​Rockies, ​he ​got ​fired. ​The ​hitting ​coach ​of ​the ​Rangers, ​Donnie ​Ecker, ​he ​got ​fired. ​We ​saw ​the ​Dodgers ​this ​week, ​DFA ​Austin ​Barnes, ​longtime ​catcher, ​who ​wasn't ​adding anything ​offensively. ​They ​call ​up ​Dalton ​Rushing ​their ​young ​prospect. ​Those ​sort ​of ​choices ​are ​going ​on ​all ​over ​baseball. ​

You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the player below:

The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they play the Padres at Petco Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.

