ESPN MLB Insider Discusses What Roster Priorities For Seattle Mariners Should Be

Bring back Eugenio Suarez? Bring back Josh Naylor? Extend Randy Arozarena? What should Seattle be looking to do?

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) signs a fans ball before the game against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 7.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo (22) signs a fans ball before the game against the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 7.
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Friday at 67-55 with four games to play. After a disappointing series loss against the Baltimore Orioles, the M's now travel to New York for a series with the slumping New York Mets.

Despite the losses in Baltimore, Mariners fans are generally excited about the team's prospects in the now, but they are also excited about the team's ability in the future. Seattle has nine Top-100 prospects, per MLB Pipeline, and has the contracts of Mitch Haniger, Dylan Moore, Donovan Solano and Mitch Garver coming off the books, so there is (conceivably) room to add this offseason.

Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) holds a pitchfork after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the
Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) holds a pitchfork after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 21.

With that in mind, Mariners fans have a long wish list of things they'd like to see the front office accomplish in the looming offseason. Could the M's bring back free agents Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor? Could they extend Randy Arozarena, who is slated to be a free agent after 2026? Or do they need to look elsewhere?

According to ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney, the team should first look at keeping its starting rotation together. He said that on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast:

I'm ​just ​making ​sure ​I ​keep ​the ​pitching ​together. ​If ​you're ​the ​Mariners, ​that's ​your ​distinct ​advantage. ​And ​so ​the ​priority ​is ​keeping ​the ​pitching ​together. ​Look, ​the ​Kansas ​City ​Royals, ​leading ​up ​the ​trade ​deadline, ​​their ​general ​manager, ​J.J. ​Piccolo, ​was ​telling ​other ​teams ​'that's ​what ​our ​focus ​is, ​is ​keeping ​the ​group ​of ​starting ​pitchers ​together.' ​And look, you ​can't ​expect ​that ​they're ​going ​to ​be ​able ​to ​do ​that ​for ​a ​long ​period ​of ​time. ​At ​some ​point, ​someone's ​going ​to ​hit ​free ​agency ​and ​you're ​going ​to ​think ​about ​trading ​them, ​and ​maybe ​you ​graduate ​somebody ​from ​your ​farm ​system ​into ​the ​rotation, and ​so ​you ​take ​advantage ​of ​trade ​value. ​But ​first ​and ​foremost, ​when ​you're ​talking ​about ​having ​assets ​to ​use ​financially, ​my ​focus ​is ​on ​keeping ​the ​pitching ​staff ​together, ​if ​that ​makes ​sense.

The pitching future

  • Luis Castillo: Under contract through 2027, with a vesting option for 2028. Set to make $24.1 million in each of next two seasons, and has a no-trade clause that expires Jan. 1, 2026.
  • Logan Gilbert: Under contract through 2027, but will get more expensive through arbitiration
  • George Kirby: Under contract through 2028, but will get more expensive through arbitration
  • Bryan Woo: Under contract through 2029
  • Bryce Miller: Under contract through 2029

The Mariners will take on the Mets on Friday at 4:05 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo will take the mound against Sean Manaea.

