ESPN MLB Insider Makes Case For Seattle Mariners' Reliever as Best in Baseball

Andres Munoz has 16 saves in 16 chances and still has a 0.00 ERA. An All-Star last season, he looks like one again this year, and ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney told the "Refuse to Lose" podcast that he just might be the best reliever in baseball.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) reacts after recording the last out of the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 3.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Andres Munoz (75) reacts after recording the last out of the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on May 3. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
CHICAGO - Heading into Friday night's contest with the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners reliever Andres Munoz appears to be headed for a second straight All-Star season.

Through 22 games, Munoz is 16-for-16 in save opportunities. He's got 28 strikeouts in 21.2 innings and he's also still got a 0.00 ERA, despite the calendar nearly flipping to Memorial Day.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney made the case for Munoz as the best reliever in the sport:

So ​my ​​colleague ​Paul ​Hembekides, ​who's ​a ​researcher ​on ​the ​show ​'Get Up' ​at ESPN, ​he's ​a ​content ​producer, ​I ​have ​him ​on ​the ​podcast ​all ​the ​time: ​He's ​a ​total ​baseball ​nerd. ​He ​declared ​on ​the ​podcast ​that ​came ​out ​on ​Wednesday ​that ​Munoz ​is ​the ​best ​reliever ​in ​baseball ​because ​he ​strikes ​out ​hitters ​at ​incredibly ​high ​rates ​and ​when ​he's ​not ​getting ​strikeouts, ​he's ​getting ​ground ​balls. ​Because ​of ​the ​incredible ​combination ​that ​he ​has, ​four-​seam ​and ​two-​seam ​fastball ​with ​a ​run ​on ​them. ​It's ​clear ​that ​opposing ​hitters, as Hembo ​explained, that ​they ​just ​have ​a ​really ​hard ​time ​squaring ​up ​the ​stuff.

​And ​the ​slider ​that ​he ​throws ​is ​a ​big ​swing ​and ​miss ​pitch ​for him ​as ​well. ​So, ​it's ​interesting. ​I ​feel ​like ​the ​relievers ​are ​more ​volatile ​than ​just ​about ​any ​position. ​I ​had ​that ​conversation ​with ​an ​executive ​this ​week ​where ​he ​said, ​'boy, ​with ​some ​of ​these ​teams ​like ​the ​Orioles ​who ​have ​struggled ​this ​year, ​you ​can ​almost ​trace ​the ​times ​when ​they ​were ​good, ​was ​when ​their ​bullpen ​was ​good.' And ​from ​year-​to-year ​you're ​not ​sure ​exactly ​what ​you're ​going ​to ​get ​right ​now. ​What ​the ​Mariners, ​they ​are are ​getting, is ​the ​best ​relief ​in ​baseball.

You can listen to the full interview with Olney in the podcast player below:

The Mariners enter play on Friday at 28-21 and in first place in the American League West.

