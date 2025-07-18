ESPN MLB Insider Makes Game-Changing Prediction For Seattle Mariners at Trade Deadline
Speaking on the most recent edition of the Refuse to Lose podcast, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney made a potentially game-changing prediction for the Seattle Mariners as the trade deadline nears.
I think the Mariners at the deadline this year are going to have some money to spend. I think they're going to be in a better position than they were during the last offseason. You and I talked about, a number of times, where they couldn't really take on payroll. I think they're going to be able to take on payroll, and that's going to be a huge factor for the Mariners when we're talking about trade possibilities, especially with the individuals that we're talking about.
For a team that has been notoriously frugal in recent offseasons, that is big news. Eugenio Suarez, who the M's have been linked to, will have a little less than $7 million remaining on his contract on the Arizona Diamondbacks. His 31 home runs would be a major boon to the M's in the middle of the order. Josh Naylor, also of the D-backs, will have a little less than $5.5 million remaining, is also someone that the Mariners have been linked to.
In addition to taking on money, the Mariners will likely have to part with difficult prospects. Seattle currently has eight prospects in the MLB Pipeline Top 100, and they could have more after the most recent MLB Draft.
The Mariners are 51-45 and currently in the third and final wild card position in the American League.
You can listen to the full interview with Olney below:
