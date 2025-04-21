ESPN MLB Insider Recently Discussed the New Reality For Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre, improving to 12-10 on the season.
Luis M. Castillo earned the win on the mound for Seattle, laboring through 5.0 innings and giving up three earned runs. He allowed 10 hits and two walks while striking out five. He's now 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA this season.
After Castillo's start against the Cincinnati Reds last week, I wrote the following about a new reality for Castillo. After that start, I asked Buster Olney of ESPN about that new reality on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, and everything Olney said seemed to be reinforced again on Sunday.
"And everything you just said was reflected in what other teams were basically indicating to the Mariners during the winter time when the Mariners were feeling out the trade market and what kind of value he had....he's not, at this stage of his career, he's not dominant in the way that Tarik Skubal is or Paul Skenes is. Father Time is undefeated, and over the course of time, that's what I kept on hearing from evaluators with other teams over the course of the winter when that whole Castillo trade thing was going on was 'he's not as great as he was when he was with the Cincinnati Reds.' And that's OK, he can still be a really good pitcher, and with the way that the rest of the Mariners' rotation shapes up, you can have success with Castillo being less than that ace-style pitcher."
