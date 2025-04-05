Why One ESPN MLB Insider Says the Seattle Mariners' Style of Play is "Torture"
The Seattle Mariners are only eight games into the season and fans are already at heightened stress levels. It's not just because the M's are 3-5, but also because of the types of games that the M's are playing.
Through eight games, the M's have already played a 4-2 game that required a late comeback win and a 2-1 game that required the same thing. They had to hold on for dear life to beat the Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday and were beaten in gut-wrenching fashion in extra-innings by the San Francisco Giants on Friday afternoon.
On the "Refuse to Lose" podcast this week, I referred to everything that the Mariners do as being "hard" and feeling difficult. On Thursday, I spoke to Buster Olney of ESPN on the podcast about that and here's what he said:
"They remind me of the early 2010s Giants teams. Duane Kuiper, the Giants announcer, referred to it as torture, the style of play that they would have. And I think the reality is, that's what you have with the Mariners. They're not going to be a team on a daily basis that allows you to breathe easy....And back in those days, San Francisco's ballpark was very pitcher-friendly, just as Seattle's is perceived to be very pitcher-friendly. I think what you saw in this first week is kinda how they're gonna play..."
You can listen to the full interview with Olney below, and reminder: He's on every single Thursday edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast:
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night as Bryce Miller pitches against Robbie Ray. First pitch is 6:05 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps the first seven games of the season, and he's got his overwhelming first week takeaway. Furthermore, he wants the M's to trade with the Boston Red Sox, but for who? And he talks with former M's All-Star and current MLB Network host Harold Reynolds about his time in the organization and more. And Chris Correa stops by from the Turlock Journal as we get ready for another Modesto Nuts season. CLICK HERE:
HOW IS JULIO PERCEIVED?: After an A's post-game show host took a shot at Julio Rodriguez over the weekend, we asked Buster Olney of ESPN how J-Rod is perceived around the sport. CLICK HERE:
HAROLD REYNOLDS JOINS US: Reynolds, the former M's All-Star and Gold Glover, stopped by the "Refuse to Lose" podcast for a conversation on his career and much more. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.