ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney Warned Us About This For Seattle Mariners and George Kirby

Speaking back on March 13 on the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, Olney said that teams never really know when they are talking about pitcher injuries. That's been proven in the situation of Kirby and the M's.

Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on Sept 10.
Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on Sept 10.
On Monday, we learned that Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby will throw a live bullpen session this weekend at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Assuming Kirby feels good out of that bullpen, the M's will start figuring out the next steps. That could be more live bullpen sessions or a rehab assignment.

An article by Daniel Kramer of MLB.com suggests that May or even June could mark Kirby's return from shoulder inflammation, which has kept him sidelined since early March.

This whole thing has turned into quite the ordeal for Kirby. When he was shut down in March, the hope was that he'd miss only a small portion of April, but it's going to end up being at least two, almost three months.

And it goes back to something that ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney told us on March 13 as part of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast:

I ​think ​it's ​somewhere ​in ​between. ​I think it absolutely is, ​for ​the ​Mariners, who ​just ​seemingly have such a slim ​margin ​for ​error, ​you've ​got ​to ​get ​as ​much ​production ​out ​of ​your ​big ​guys. ​And ​he's ​one ​of ​their ​big ​guys, an ​All-​Star. ​And I say this: My ​experience ​in ​covering ​baseball ​for ​a ​lot ​of ​years ​is ​when ​teams ​tell ​you, ​'yes, ​it's ​no ​problem, ​we ​think ​he's ​going ​to ​be ​fine, ​and ​they'll ​come ​back., they ​don't ​really ​know.​

​Because ​one ​pitch ​or ​one ​strain ​in ​his ​rehab, ​and ​suddenly ​something ​changes. ​Look ​at ​the ​Yankees ​with ​Gerrit ​Cole, ​right? ​He ​hurt ​his ​elbow ​in ​spring ​training ​last ​year. ​The ​biggest ​indicator ​of ​injuries ​to ​come ​are ​past ​injuries. ​But ​the ​Yankees ​picked ​up the ​last four ​years ​of ​his ​contract ​after ​Gerrit Cole ​initially ​opted ​out. ​Then ​the ​Yankees ​said, ​'we'll ​still ​take ​you ​at ​4 ​times ​36 ​for ​$144 ​million ​for the ​next ​four ​years'. ​And ​then ​he ​blows ​out ​in ​spring ​training. ​Despite ​the ​fact ​that ​he ​looked ​good ​in ​the ​outings ​up ​till ​then. ​I ​hope ​that ​George ​Kirby's ​going ​to ​be ​okay. ​Shoulders ​can ​be ​less ​predictable ​than ​elbow ​injuries ​can ​be. ​And ​look, ​the ​Mariners ​need ​him. ​And ​so ​you ​hope ​that as ​he ​works ​his ​way ​back that there ​are ​no ​setbacks.

Yup, teams just don't really know, do they?

An All-Star in 2023, Kirby is 35-26 lifetime with a 3.43 ERA. He went 14-11 a season ago.

The Mariners will play the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Seattle is 12-10.

