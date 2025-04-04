How Does Garrett Crochet's Contract Impact a Possible Seattle Mariners Extension For Logan Gilbert, George Kirby?
Earlier this week, Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet agreed to a six-year, $170 million contract. It's a massive deal for Crochet, who has less than one full year of a starting pitching workload on his resume.
Because of that, we're left wondering what the impact of this deal could be on the Seattle Mariners. Logan Gilbert is under contract through 2027 and George Kirby is under contract through 2028, so the urgency isn't there just yet, but both players have better resumes than Crochet....
We asked ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney about this on the latest "Refuse to Lose" podcast:
"I think it comes to, in the end, whether or not those guys want to get paid now or get paid later....A lot of players have different personalities... I think it comes down to 'What does Logan Gilbert want in his heart?' Does he want to get paid? Does he want a guarantee that he's going to get the big contract? Does George Kirby want to get locked in and have that big chunk of money? Everybody's different."
You can hear Olney's full interview in the player below, with a reminder that he joins the podcast each Thursday morning. The interview (and the entire podcast) are free, and there are no paywalls.
Gilbert was an All-Star in 2024 and earned the Opening Day start for the M's this season. Kirby, an All-Star in 2023, is currently on the injured list but is hoping to be back by late April or early May.
The Mariners take on the San Francisco Giants this weekend.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps the first seven games of the season, and he's got his overwhelming first week takeaway. Furthermore, he wants the M's to trade with the Boston Red Sox, but for who? And he talks with former M's All-Star and current MLB Network host Harold Reynolds about his time in the organization and more. And Chris Correa stops by from the Turlock Journal as we get ready for another Modesto Nuts season. CLICK HERE:
HOW IS JULIO PERCEIVED?: After an A's post-game show host took a shot at Julio Rodriguez over the weekend, we asked Buster Olney of ESPN how J-Rod is perceived around the sport. CLICK HERE:
D-MO GOES YARD: Dylan Moore hit a homer on Wednesday, but it was of a rare variety for him. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.