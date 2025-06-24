ESPN MLB Insider Links Seattle Mariners to Several Interesting Trade Targets as Deadline Approaches
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 40-37 and in second place in the American League West. They are also in possession of the third and final wild card spot with a little over half the season remaining.
That said, the Mariners are not a perfect roster, and they have holes that can stand to be filled at the July 31 trade deadline. On Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN put out his list of the 50 players most likely to be traded, and he listed the M's as fits for several of them, including Adolis Garcia (Rangers), Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks), Eugenio Suarez (D-backs), Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles), Marcel Ozuna (Braves), Ryan McMahon (Rockies), Taylor Ward (Angels), and Nolan Arenado (Cardinals).
The Mariners could stand offensive upgrades at first base, third base and in the outfield, though the recent solid stretch from Dominic Canzone and the return of Luke Raley could make outfielder a lesser need. Victor Robles is also projected to come back from a fractured left shoulder in late August or early September.
Ben Williamson, 24, is currently seeing most of the time at third base. He's hitting a respectable .254, but only has a .291 on-base percentage. He also only has a .311 slugging percentage, and he doesn't hit for almost any power (one home run, eight doubles). An addition of Suarez would give the team another desperately-needed power threat in the middle of the order. Acquiring a first baseman like Naylor would do the same, but if that forces Raley to the outfield full-time, it could limit the impact of Canzone, which is something to at least think about.
The Mariners will play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
