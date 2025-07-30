ESPN MLB Insiders Make Bold Claims About Seattle Mariners as Trade Deadline Nears
The Seattle Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 57-51 and in second place in the American League West. They are four back of the Houston Astros in that race, and they are currently one game up on the Texas Rangers for the third and final wild card spot.
Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since 2022 and is looking to use the trade deadline as a way to get themselves back into the October conversation.
The M's have already acquired Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks and ESPN MLB Insiders Buster Olney and Jeff Passan feel there are more moves to come.
Olney, who joins our 'Refuse to Lose' podcast each week, says that the Mariners are 'going' to do something for their bullpen. He also says that some executives still think they are the favorite for third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
Passan says that the M's want a bullpen arm as well, but they've been reluctant to give up a Top-100 prospect for a rental reliever. They have been connected to a bevy of different relievers, including Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins. They have eight players ranked in the MLB Top 100 prospect list.
Seattle made three separate moves at the trade deadline last season, acquiring Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays, and then also getting Yimi Garcia and Justin Turner from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Seattle missed the playoffs by one game in 2024.
The Mariners will finish out a series with the Athletics on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will take the mound against left-hander Jeffrey Springs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, recapping his trip to Cooperstown for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction, and he is joined by M's Insider Shannon Drayer from the Hall of Fame. Also, we have the Ben Williamson conversation. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
CHANGE OF HEART: As the trade deadline nears, the Mariners are reportedly switching up their plans. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.