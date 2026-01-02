ESPN MLB Insider says that the Mariners offseason options are becoming limited now

After inking a five-year contract worth $92 million with Josh Naylor at the start of the free agency period, the Seattle Mariners felt good about where things were headed. They still had their 2025 starting second baseman, Jorge Polanco, and 3B Eugenio Suarez floating around the market, they felt confident that they could retain one, or possibly both, players as they looked toimprove on their 90-win season of a year ago.

Except it hasn't gone that way. While keeping Naylor in the fold was their top priority, they were almost certain that they would be able to come up with an agreement with Polanco. However, he chose to sign with the New York Mets, and talks with Suarez have been stalled.

ESPN's Jeff Passan recently weighed in on social media about what he felt lay ahead for the M's, and he thinks the team could fall well short of what they originally had planned. In essence, the Mariners' offseason forecast could be cloudy from now until Spring Training.

CLICK FOR MORE: MLB writer suggests Phillies infielder would be a great fit for the Mariners

"I’m not sure there’s another big swing left," Passan posted on Threads. "At the same time, if the market is going in the wrong direction for players and the right fit slips between the cracks, maybe the Mariners spring for the luxury."

"Ownership never has shown much of a willingness to do that, so perhaps it’s wishful thinking, and they head into next year with a team that will be favored to win the West. Could they use more? Of course. Am I OK breaking in Colt Emerson now? Sure am."

Colt Emerson could earn the starting spot

Feb 20, 2025; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While naturally a shortstop, the Mariners' top prospect, Colt Emerson, could surely handle the hot corner. Passan's assertion that the 20-year-old phenom should be a key contributor in 2026 is astute. Emerson shot through the minors, passing multiple levels of the Minors as awaits his debut in The Show this season.

At High-A Everett, Emersson batted .281 with one home run, and at Double-A Arkansas, he had a .282 average with eight RBIs. His performance at Triple-A Tacoma showed even more promise than that to conclude the season, but the M's chose not to add him as a September call-up last year. Instead, he will head to Spring Training with the opportunity to be on the Major League roster... as possibly the Mariners' starting third baseman.

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions