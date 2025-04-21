ESPN Website Mistakenly Lists Cal Raleigh as Member of Seattle Seahawks
We're sure that Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh could make a solid NFL player. After all, he's tough, and he's built like a linebacker.
That said, we haven't heard of him looking to make the switch to the gridiron...but, ESPN apparently knows something that we don't.
Thanks to Kole Musgrove of Seahawks Wire, we see that ESPN's transaction log for the Seattle Seahawks this offseason includes the following note "agreed to terms with C Cal Raleigh on a six-year contract."
Obviously an oversight there as that was meant for the Mariners team page, but still a comical one.
Raleigh, 28, is out to a phenomenal start to the season, hitting .233 with nine homers and 15 RBIs. His nine homers are tied for the most in baseball. In addition, he's added three stolen bases and continues to play his trademark solid defense behind the plate.
Raleigh won the Platinum Glove in the American League for his efforts a season ago and he's clearly trying to make his first All-Star Game appearance this year.
A five-year veteran, Raleigh has 102 career homers. He hit 34 last season and is on pace to break that career-high this season.
The Mariners have been red-hot over the last two weeks, winning nine of their last 12 contests to move to 12-10 overall.
It's the first time that Seattle has been two games over .500 this season. The M's will have an off-day on Monday before opening a new series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
First pitch is 3:45 p.m. PT.
