ESPN's Buster Olney Discusses Plight of Seattle Mariners as Struggles Mount
The Seattle Mariners will enter Friday's contest with the Athletics at 68-60 and in possession of the third wild card spot in the American League. That said, the last 10 days have been a major grind for the Mariners, who have lost seven of nine.
They were just swept by the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Part, and they were embarrassed in the process, getting outscored 29-13.
The M's were on the wrong side of history in the bludgeoning, as we outlined here.
Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast on Thursday, ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney discussed some of the issues going on with the M's, including the fact they appear worn down at this point in this season.
"...and I do think that a veteran team can also get tired. I mean, quite literally, the group of players is older and by the way, I think you would agree with me on this, it's not that we're not trying to make excuses for these players. We're just stating facts about what a long season, the toll that it wears on the players. If the Mariners don't make the playoffs given the talent that they have, given the upgrades that the front office invested in, that the ownership invested in, they are not going to be any excuses."
In addition to the M's struggles, Olney spoke about the possibility of divisional realignment and how it might help Seattle moving forward, and he talked about the current mediocre state of the American League West.
You can listen to the full interview in the player below:
