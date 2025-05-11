Fan Favorite Returns to Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch For Seattle Mariners on Saturday
Considering the Seattle Mariners lost again on Saturday night to the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, the best part of the night might have happened before the game when former M's pitcher (and fan favorite) James Paxton returned back to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Paxton, 36, announced his retirement this past offseason after an 11-year career with the Mariners, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
A fourth-round pick of the Mariners in 2010, Paxton spent parts of seven seasons with Seattle over two tours of action. He made his major league debut in 2013, staying until the 2018 season, and then returned briefly in 2021 before needing Tommy John surgery after just one appearance.
Lifetime, he was 73-41 with a 3.77 ERA. He won 41 of those games with the Mariners, including winning 12 in 2017. He also tossed a no-hitter against the Blue Jays in 2018.
Nicknamed "The Big Maple," Paxton paired with Felix Hernandez to make up a very solid top-of-the-rotation for years. His "Maple Grove" became one of the more popular places to sit for fans as well. The Mariners ultimately traded Paxton to New York before the 2019 season, the first in a series of moves designed to help rebuild the franchise. Justus Sheffield was the main return for the M's in that deal, and he's no longer with the organization.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on the Blue Jays again at 1:10 p.m. PT.
