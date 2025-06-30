Final Voting to Send Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh to All-Star Game Begins Monday
It's a foregone conclusion that Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh will represent the organization at the All-Star Game next month. The question is, will he start or not?
On merit, he certainly deserves it, as Raleigh leads the majors with 32 home runs entering play on Monday, but the All-Star voting isn't always based on merit.
Raleigh won the first round of fan voting easily and now will be battle Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk in the final round. The catcher with the highest vote total in this second phase earns the start. Considering Raleigh won the first round easily, he seems likely to win the second round too, but Kirk will have the entire country of Canada behind him, which could make it interesting.
Voting in that second phase begins on Monday at 9 a.m. PT and runs through Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT.
In addition to his home run totals, Raleigh is hitting .275 this season with 69 RBIs. He's also an excellent defender, and he won the Platinum Glove Award in the American League last season.
Raleigh has already committed to participating in the Home Run Derby. He'll look to become the first catcher, and the first switch-hitter, to win the All-Star event.
As for the Mariners, they enter play on Monday at 43-40 overall and in second place in the American League West. However, they have a grip on the third and final wild card spot.
They'll take on the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
