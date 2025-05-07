Former Big Leaguer, Japanese Scout Details Early Impressions of Ichiro Suzuki
One of the biggest legends in Seattle Mariners history, Ichiro Suzuki, will be recognized for his incredible career when he's inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27. Suzuki had a 19-year career in the major leagues, and a 28-year professional baseball career in total when you include his time in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
There's an almost countless number of players, coaches and managers that have a story about the Seattle great due to the length and greatness of his professional career. And one of those players included the oldest-living former New York Mets player.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale highlighted 94-year-old Jim Marshall in an article published on Sunday morning. Marshall was honored by the Mets before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Nightengale detailed Marshall's 70-year baseball career, which included being a member of the first team in franchise history (1962), being teammates with greats like Roberto Clemente and Willie Mays and managing Billy Williams and Bruce Sutter.
Included in Marshall's multi-generation career in baseball was a three-year stint in NPB with the Chunichi Dragons.
Marshall returned to Japan years after his playing career to scout players. That's where he met Suzuki, who's father was a Dragons fan.
I remember how he wanted to come to America so bad, and he used to come and swing the bat right in front of me, and then we'd go have dinner together. He was my favorite player, my absolute favorite player. The dedication. The discipline. The speed. The arm. My God, he had it all.
I knew Ichiro would be a great player, but not a Hall of Famer. He could run, he could play defense, and he could spray the ball. The crazy thing is he could have been a great home run hitter if he wanted to, but chose to be a batting champion. That’s how talented he was."
Suzuki is one of the most accomplished baseball players in history. He was one vote away from being the second unanimous Hall of Fame inductee in history, joining Mariano Rivera.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SHORTSTOP J.P. CRAWFORD ACCOMPLISHES NEW PERSONAL BEST: The Mariners unofficial captain set a new personal best in the hitting-streak department against the Athletics on Monday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HAUNTED BY LATE- GAME DECISIONS IN 7-6 LOSS TO ATHLETICS: The Mariners were unable to take take their first game in Sacramento and dropped an 11-inning nail-biter. CLICK HERE
RANDY AROZARENA OUT FOR MARINERS IN GAME 1 AGAINST ATHLETICS: The former American League Championship Series MVP will be out for the road series after suffering a tight hamstring. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.