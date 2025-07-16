Former Flamethrowing Seattle Mariners Reliever Officially Returns Back to Japan
As had been rumored for weeks, former Seattle Mariners reliever Shintaro Fujinami has officially returned to Japan, signing a contract with the Yokohama Baystars of the NPB. There, he will join former M's slugger Mike Ford, who is also back with the organization.
Fujinami was with the Mariners in spring training and was under serious roster consideration at that time. However, he pitched the entire season with Triple-A Tacoma before being released in June.
Armed with electric stuff, he struck out 24 batters in 18.2 innings at Triple-A Tacoma, however, the control is a real concern, as he walked 26 and hit three in those 18.2 innings.
The Mariners elected to use relievers like Casey Legumina and Carlos Vargas this season, developing them for relief roles rather than give Fujinami a shot.
Fujinami came to the United States in the 2023 season, signing with the then-Oakland Athletics. Though he broke camp as a starter, he quickly transitioned to the bullpen, finding more success there.
He was 5-8 with the A's, posting an 8.57 ERA. However, he had a 4.85 ERA in 30 games with the Baltimore Orioles after a mid-season trade that year. He helped the Orioles get to the playoffs and continually flashed velocity in the upper-90s.
Because of a shoulder injury, he did not pitch at all in the majors in 2024. He was with the Mets organization as he rehabbed, going 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA across four levels. He had a 6.68 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse,.
Now 31 years old, he'll look to rebuild his career abroad.
The Mariners will start the second half of the season on Friday night against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
