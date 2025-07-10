Former Intriguing Roster Piece For Seattle Mariners Drawing Interest in Japan
NEW YORK - According to a report from the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, former Seattle Mariners reliever Shintaro Fujinami is drawing interest from the Yokohama Baystars of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Fujinami was released by the Mariners in June, and we knew that going back to Japan was an option for him. Former Mariners first baseman Mike Ford is already a member of the Baystars.
Fujinami signed a minor league deal with the Mariners in the offseason, but never appeared in a major league game for the organization.
Armed with electric stuff, he struck out 24 batters in 18.2 innings at Triple-A Tacoma, however, the control is a real concern, as he walked 26 and hit three in just those 18.2 innings.
The hope was that he could be a power option in the mid-to-back-end of the M's bullpen, but it just didn't happen, and the Mariners have developed guys like Carlos Vargas and Casey Legumina this season for those roles.
Fujinami came to the United States in the 2023 season, signing with the Oakland Athletics. Though he broke camp as a starter, he quickly transitioned to the bullpen, finding more success there.
He was 5-8 with the A's, posting a 8.57 ERA. However, he had a 4.85 ERA in 30 games with the Baltimore Orioles after a mid-season trade that year. He helped the Orioles get to the playoffs and continually flashed velocity in the upper-90s.
Because of a shoulder injury, he did not pitch at all in the majors in 2024. He was with the Mets organization as he rehabbed, going 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA across four levels. He had a 6.68 ERA with Triple-A Syracuse,.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back after a holiday hiatus, talking about the Mariners 11-6 stretch over the last 17 games, Julio Rodriguez's inclusion in the All-Star Game, the upcoming series with the Yankees, and he's joined by Dr. Carl Cirino of the Hospital for Special Surgery, who talks about Bryce Miller, Victor Robles and the impact of the All-Star Game on Cal Raleigh. CLICK HERE:
HOMECOMING FOR GEORGE: Playing against the Yankees this week is a homecoming for George Kirby, who grew up just 30 minutes from the stadium. He spoke about playing near home, giving back to his community and more. CLICK HERE:
POSSIBLE BLOCKBUSTER? Jon Morosi of MLB.com has planted the seeds of a possible big deal between the Mariners and the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's not necessarily the one you were expecting. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.