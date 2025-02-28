Former Little-Used Seattle Mariners Pitcher Signs with Miami Marlins
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Brett de Geus signed a new contract with the Miami Marlins on Thursday.
The Marlins Communications Department announced the move on social media:
The Miami Marlins today claimed RHP Brett de Geus off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Seth Martinez has been designated for assignment.
De Geus (deh GUS), 27, has gone 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA (51 ER/61.1 IP), 29 walks, and 48 strikeouts in 60 career MLB games with Texas (2021), Arizona (2021), Seattle (2024), Miami (2024), and Toronto (2024). He made seven relief appearances with the Marlins last season. His 96.4 average fastball velocity in 2024 ranked in the 86th percentile, per Baseball Savant. The Pleasanton, Calif. native was originally selected by Los Angeles (NL) in the 33rd round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft.
The 27-year-old de Geus appeared in 13 major league games in 2024, going 0-2 with a 7.15 ERA. He pitched just 11.1 innings and has 66.1 major league innings under his belt.
de Geus bounced around in 2024, pitching seven games with the Miami Marlins, four with the Seattle Mariners and two with Toronto. He was designated for assignment by Toronto earlier this offseason and then picked up by Pittsburgh before landing in Miami.
The Marlins are coming off a season in which they went 62-100 and finished last in the National League East. After trading away left-hander Jesus Luzardo and losing Braxton Garrett to Tommy John surgery, they figure to struggle again in 2025.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks with former M's outfielder Michael Saunders and former M's utility player Willie Bloomquist, who is now the head baseball coach at Arizona State University. Then, Brady complains about his flying experience with producer Danny, who we meet for the first time, and we discuss Julio Rodriguez's slow starts and more.
BASEBALL IS THE BEST: Sarah Langs of MLB.com and MLB Network joined Mariners camp on Thursday and made sure to catch up with Julio Rodriguez. CLICK HERE:
CAL's ENERGY: We spoke with M's catcher Cal Raleigh last week at spring training, and he addressed all his urgency heading into the 2025 season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.