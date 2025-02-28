Former Little-Used Seattle Mariners Pitcher Signs with Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins today claimed RHP Brett de Geus off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Seth Martinez has been designated for assignment.



De Geus (deh GUS), 27, has gone 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA (51 ER/61.1 IP), 29 walks, and 48 strikeouts in… https://t.co/lnRHOGv0m8