Former Major League Reliever Questions Seattle Mariners After Inactive Offseason
Former major league reliever Trevor May raised an interesting point on the most recent episode of the "Marine Layer" podcast.
Popular Mariners "X" user @MarinerMuse transcribed the quote, which questions the M's organizational urgency.
I liked Trevor's perspective on the dormant offseason relative to the message sent by firing Scott Servais:
"When you do nothing after you fire your manager, it tells me it was a lip service move. There was no intention to change anything, really. They just needed a scapegoat."
The Mariners fired Servais last August amid a two-month skid that saw them go from first place in the American League West to out of the playoff picture entirely. The M's ended up missing the playoffs by one game, replacing Servais with former catcher Dan Wilson.
This offseason, the M's made just two major league moves, signing infielders Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco to one-year deals. To May's point, the M's elected to sit out free agency with regards to all the big names, including Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and Anthony Santander, making fans wonder how invested the organization really is in winning.
May, a Washington native, spent nine years in the major leagues actually playing, but he was around the majors for a decade. He pitched six years for the Twins, but missed all of 2017. He then pitched two years for the Mets and one for the A's.
While mostly known for his work as a reliever, he did serve as a starter early in his career. He started 16 games for the 2015 Twins.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! After an offseason hiatus, the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is BACK! We talk about the offseason, ownership issues and more, including a talk with former Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson about his relationship with Ichiro. CLICK HERE:
IT'S NOT EASY: Former Mariners outfielder Mike Cameron spoke this week about the 25-year anniversary of the Ken Griffey Jr. trade that brought him to Seattle. CLICK HERE:
GAINING INTEREST: Former Mariners first baseman Justin Turner is drawing interest from multiple teams in free agency as spring training begins. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.