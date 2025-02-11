Former Seattle Mariners Veteran Justin Turner Now Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams
According to a report from The Athletic, former Seattle Mariners infielder Justin Turner is drawing interest from multiple teams as spring training begins this week.
Tyler Milliken of the Section 10 podcast posted the following:
According to @Ken_Rosenthal and @PJ_Mooney the Red Sox have shown some interest in JustinTurner this offseason.
“The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers have also expressed varying levels of interest in both Turner and Bregman.”
Cubs are also considering Turner as well.
The Mariners had expressed interest in Turner earlier this offseason, but instead elected to pivot to Donovan Solano, who will be the right-handed hitting first baseman.
In 48 games with the Mariners after a midseason trade from the Blue Jays last year, Turner hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He helped the M's get to within one game of the playoffs.
For the season as a whole, Turner hit .259 with 11 homers.
Turner just finished the 16th year of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners. He's a .285 lifetime hitter who helped the Dodgers win the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Should he sign with any of these teams, he will likely be a designated hitter option who can also see time at first base - and maybe even third. A solid veteran presence, he should have a positive impact on the clubhouse as well.
The Mariners report to spring training in Peoria this week.
