Former Mariners Ace Suffers Serious Injury In Latest Start, Putting Season in Jeopardy
As 2024 heads into mid-August — more and more teams are starting to navigate through mounting injuries and the wear and tear that comes with a 162-game season.
And a former Seattle Mariners ace is unfortunately one of the latest to get bit by the injury bug.
Former Seattle starter and current Boston Red Sox starter James Paxton exited his start with an injury after 0.2 innings pitched on Sunday.
Paxton was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a right calf strain.
Paxton was walking with crutches on Monday, per a report from ESPN
Paxton said the MRI result for his calf was "pretty bad" but he's still holding out hope that he could return before the end of the season, according to a story from Jedd Pagaduan at clutchpoints.com. But with roughly a month-and-a-half left in the regular season — there's a chance that Paxton could be out for the rest of the year.
Paxton is in the middle of his second stint with the Red Sox. Boston acquired him in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 26. He has a 4.09 ERA in three starts with the Red Sox and a 4.40 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 21 total starts this season. One of those starts came against the Mariners on July 30, a game that the Mariners won.
Paxton spent seven years total with Seattle. He pitched for the Mariners from 2013-2018 and had a second stint with the team in 2021. He had a 3.42 ERA and 619 strikeouts in 103 starts. His 2021 season was cut short with Tommy John surgery after one start.
Paxton has been in the league for 12 seasons and has carved out a role for himself as a dependable veteran starter.
Paxton has made just three postseason starts in his long career. If he's healed and the Red Sox make the playoffs — he could make his fourth.
