Seattle Mariners Accomplish Something Done Just Twice in Franchise History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are coming off one of the most impressive series wins of the season. They swept the New York Mets — a National League playoff contender.
The Mariners earned the series sweep with shutout wins of 6-0 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday and put a nice bow on their nine-game homestead with a 12-1 win on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.
Seattle outscored New York 22-1 during the series and tied an impressive franchise record in the process.
According to Mariners PR, the Mariners tied for the least amount of runs allowed in a three-game series sweep in team history.
The other two series were June 11-13, 2004, against the Montreal Expos and June 18-20, 2010, vs. the Cincinnati Reds.
Seattle hit four home runs across the three-game series including three on Sunday.
It was also the Mariners second sweep in five series. The last one was July 26-28 against the Chicago White Sox.
Seattle has gone 10-5 in its last 15 games which included a six-game road trip and a nine-game homestead that concluded with the Sunday Night Baseball game. The Mariners are hitting .234 over that span with 24 home runs and 81 RBIs,
Seattle will go on a nine-game road trip that includes three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Tuesday.
The Mariners are tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West entering play on Monday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RALEIGH JOINS PRESTIGIOUS LIST: Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh had two home runs on Sunday against the New York Mets and became the first catcher since Mike Piazza to have three consecutive 25+ home runs seasons. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SWEEP METS: The Seattle Mariners dominated the New York Mets 12-1 on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball to secure the series sweep. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WIN SERIES AGAINST METS: The Seattle Mariners shut out the New York Mets with a 4-0 win on Saturday and secured a series win in the process. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady