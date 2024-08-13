Seattle Mariners Outfielder Victor Robles Comments on Contract Extension
The Seattle Mariners made their off day on Monday an eventful one when they agreed to a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with outfielder Victor Robles.
The deal includes an additional $2 million in contract incentives and a $9 million club option for 2027 — making the deal worth potentially $21 million for three years.
Seattle fans were quick to celebrate the contract extension and the Mariners "X" account shared some comments from Robles:
"Hey, Mariners fans. This is Victor Robles. I just wanted to share with you guys how happy I am to stay in Seattle for the next couple years. Thank you for all the love and support that you guys give me every day. God bless you all. Let's put the trident up. Let's go."
At one point Robles was thought to be a top 10 prospect in all of baseball and was a part of the 2019 World Series-champion Washington Nationals.
Robles was released by Washington on June 1 and signed with Seattle on June 4.
Since joining the Mariners — Robles has had a career resurgence. He has a .372 on-base percentage (12th among league outfielders), a .303 batting average (14th among outfielders), 139 wRC+ (19th among outfielders) and 12 stolen bases (tied for seventh among outfielders) according to Mariners PR.
He's become the de facto lead-off man for Seattle and provided a spark for the team's offense. His renewed energy and attitude with the Mariners has been noticed and he was chosen to be the mic'd up player for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball coverage during the team's nationally-televised game against the New York Mets.
"I think what was important for me was coming in with that mentality of just trying to have fun," Robles said in a pregame interview July 24 via a translator. "Trying to bring that positive energy. ... We are in a good position. So for me it's all mentality."
Robles has shown a passion for Seattle since coming over and has been awarded for his success. And Mariners fans will get to see the energy he brings for at least the next two years.
