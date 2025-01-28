Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Gets Best of Current M's Prospect in LIDOM Final
There's a little over two weeks until Major League Baseball returns when pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
In the interim, the various winter baseball leagues are reaching a fever pitch. The Caribbean Series begins on Jan. 31. Two teams from the Dominican Professional Baseball League, Tigres del Licey and Leones del Escogido, competed in Game 7 of the Dominican Championship League Series on Jan. 27 to see who would represent the country in the Caribbean Series.
Escogido ended up beating Licey 6-5 to win the Dominican Championship League Series. An impressive diving catch sealed the game.
Earlier in the contest, two players from the Seattle Mariners past and present faced off.
Current Mariners pitcher Carlos Vargas reliever faced off against former Seattle infielder and 2018 All-Star Jean Segura in the fourth inning. The latter ended up getting the best of the exchange and hit an RBI double off Vargas to put Leones up 1-0.
Vargas was acquired by the Mariners in a trade that sent Eugenio Suarez to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Nov. 22, 2023. Vargas has yet to make a major league appearance for the club and spent all of 2024 with the organization's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers. He posted a 3.54 ERA in 55 outings with 40 strikeouts across 53.1 innings pitched.
Segura played two seasons for Seattle from 2017-18. He had a .302 batting average for the club with 21 home runs and 108 RBIs in 269 games played. He last appeared in the major leagues for the Miami Marlins in 2023 and is currently a free agent.
