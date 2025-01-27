Article Highlights Seattle Mariners Pitchers Success at Home Versus on The Road
There might not have been a bigger difference between a team's offense and pitching than there was with the Seattle Mariners in 2024.
The Mariners pitching staff was arguably the best in baseball. It was the only one that had four pitchers start 30 or more games and led the league in overall quality starts.
Seattle's offense, on the other end, led the league in strikeouts (1,625) and was on pace to set the all-time record in that category at several points in 2024. And a lot of those struggles can be attributed to the Mariners home field, T-Mobile Park.
An article published on MLB.com by Mile Petriello highlighted the stark contrast in hitting and pitching at T-Mobile Park compared to other ballparks.
Petriello mentioned that the Mariners while hitting at home ranked 30th in average, 29th in slugging and 28th in runs scored. They ranked 22nd, 15th and 12th in those categories, respectively, on the road.
The same dichotomy was present in the pitching staff. According to the article, Seattle's rotation allowed the lowest average in the league at home (.205) and had the highest home strikeout rate in the majors (27.2%).
When pitching on the road, the Mariners had a 21.6% strikeout rate, which tied for 20th in the league.
The difference expanded past strikeout rate. The pitching staff allowed 351 runs on the road, which was exactly middle of the pack (15th). The rotation allowed just 256 runs back home in Seattle, which was the third-lowest number at home in the last eight years, according to the article.
Perhaps the greatest example on the staff of the difference at home vs. on the road is in the Mariners' All-Star closer Andres Munoz.
According to Petriello's article, Munoz had a 0.28 ERA and a 43% strikeout rate at home compared to a 4.28 ERA with a 25% strikeout rate on the road.
There's a clear difference in Seattle at home compared to away. And if the Mariners manage to take advantage of that in 2025, then it can lead to a lot of success for the team.
