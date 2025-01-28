Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Has Good Odds to Win MLB Manager of The Year
When the Seattle Mariners fired Scott Servais on Aug. 22 of last season, they let go of the only manager in the franchise's history aside from team Hall of Famer Lou Piniella who led the team to the playoffs.
It was a potential franchise-altering decision, and the Mariners took a chance when they announced his replacement was someone who was familiar with the franchise but had no experience as a major league skipper: former long-time catcher and team Hall of Famer Dan Wilson.
The decision ended up being a successful one.
Wilson, alongside National Baseball Hall of Famer and hitting coach Edgar Martinez, led Seattle to a 21-13 record in the final 34 games of the 2024 season. The Mariners offense, which led the league in strikeouts (1,625), was top 10 in many offensive categories and was noticeably more potent during that stretch.
Seattle didn't make the playoffs despite Wilson's success, in large part due to the 10-game American League West lead the team blew before he took over. But betting sites apparently took notice of Wilson's success in the Pacific Northwest to end last season.
According to popular online sportsbook Caesar's, Wilson has +900 odds to win MLB Manager of the Year in 2025. Those odds are the sixth-shortest in that category.
Wilson is just about done with his first full offseason as Mariners manager and will experience his first Spring Training in the role when pitchers and catchers report starting on Feb. 12.
Seattle hasn't made the offseason additions many fans were anticipating when the season ended. But the way the team concluded 2024 does give some hope that the club can be successful under the former catcher in 2025.
