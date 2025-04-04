Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Seems to Think Los Angeles Dodgers Can Break M's Historic Wins Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers are out to an 8-0 start this season and they don't seem to show any signs of slowing down. Armed with the best player in baseball (Shohei Ohtani), the Dodgers have four former MVPs in their organization (Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw and Freddie Freeman), giving them depth that no one can replicate.
Furthermore, they have Teoscar Hernandez, who is a 30-home run and 100-RBI threat, Max Muncy and Will Smith. On the pitching side, they have a dominant bullpen anchored by Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. And that supplements a starting staff that features former Cy Young winner Blake Snell, flamethrower Tyler Glasnow and Japanese sensations Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.
You get the picture, the Dodgers are loaded. And that loaded roster could certainly challenge the all-time wins record of 116, which is co-held by the 2001 Seattle Mariners and the 1906 Chicago Cubs.
And at least one member of the 2001 Mariners seems to think the same thing, as former M's outfielder Mike Cameron put this on social media on Thursday:
2025 Dodgers doing 2001 Mariners stuff with better players across the board! Going to be interesting of the regular season all summer ..116
While certainly speculative on the talent front, the Dodgers do have bigger household names than that M's team did. But Edgar Martinez became a Baseball Hall of Famer, as did Ichiro Suzuki. Cameron was an All-Star and a Gold Glover. Beyond the individuals though, the M's were a great team who just played the game the right way.
Unfortunately, those M's were beaten in the ALCS by the New York Yankees, who went onto lose the World Series to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps the first seven games of the season, and he's got his overwhelming first week takeaway. Furthermore, he wants the M's to trade with the Boston Red Sox, but for who? And he talks with former M's All-Star and current MLB Network host Harold Reynolds about his time in the organization and more. And Chris Correa stops by from the Turlock Journal as we get ready for another Modesto Nuts season. CLICK HERE:
HOW IS JULIO PERCEIVED?: After an A's post-game show host took a shot at Julio Rodriguez over the weekend, we asked Buster Olney of ESPN how J-Rod is perceived around the sport. CLICK HERE:
D-MO GOES YARD: Dylan Moore hit a homer on Wednesday, but it was of a rare variety for him. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.