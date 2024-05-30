Former Mariners' All-Star Gives Hilarious Story About Life in the Minor Leagues
Speaking before the game against the Houston Astros on Thursday afternoon, Seattle Mariners' first baseman and former All-Star Ty France gave a hilarious story about his life in the minor leagues.
France, who came up with the San Diego Padres, spoke about playing in the Double-A Texas League and navigating 14-16 hour bus rides. He said he used to use a pool flotation bed to try to sleep on the bus.
He made the comments on-field to 93.3 KJR. You can watch them in full below:
Hey, anything you have to do to try to get comfortable on a long bus ride, right? However, we imagine it would be quite difficult to move around the bus if a bunch of guys were laying in the aisles in pool floaties or hanging from hammock-type things...
France made his major league debut with the Padres in 2019 and was traded to the Mariners during the COVID 2020 season. He's become an integral part of the M's roster since then, helping them reach the playoffs in 2022 and being named an All-Star that same year.
Lifetime, he's a .268 hitter with 67 homers and 282 RBI. This year, he's hitting .243 with six homers and 21 RBI heading to play on Thursday.
The Mariners take on the Astros for the final game of a four-game set on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert pitches for the M's against Spencer Arrighetti for Houston.
The Mariners are 31-26 on the season.
