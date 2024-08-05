Little-Used Seattle Mariners Pitcher Gets Claimed By National League Team
Former Seattle Mariners reliever Brett de Geus has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins. He had been designated for assignment by the M's just last week.
MLBTradeRumors had the information on Monday:
The Marlins have claimed right-hander Brett de Gaus off waivers from the Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville, per announcements from both big league clubs. Seattle had designated him for assignment last week when they claimed righty Jonathan Hernandez off waivers from the Rangers. The Fish opened a 40-man roster spot earlier today when infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon was designated for assignment to open an active roster spot for Derek Hill, another waiver claimee.
The little-used de Geus made just four appearances for the Mariners this season, all in April. He pitched to a 2.70 ERA with the Mariners in 3.1 innings. He had two strikeouts and no walks.
The 26-year-old will be heading into a situation where he may get more opportunity than with the Mariners. The Marlins are among the worst teams in baseball and likely have more room to allow de Geus a path back to the big leagues and to establish himself as a true big league reliever.
de Geus has appeared in the big leagues with three different teams, including the Mariners. He debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2021 and also pitched for the Diamondbacks that same year.
He is 3-2 lifetime with a 7.26 ERA in 51 games.
Hernandez made his Mariners debut on Sunday, throwing a scoreless inning as part of the M's 6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
