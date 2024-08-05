Seattle Mariners OF and Pending Free Agent Says He Wants to Stay with Mariners
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles has become a fan-favorite since signing with the Mariners earlier this season, and he reportedly would like to stay in Seattle once he becomes a free agent at the end of the year.
KJR Radio had the sound byte from Robles after Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (audio in Spanish). Robles's translator says that he wants to stay because he likes it in Seattle.
Since arriving in Seattle on a 1-year contract after being DFA'ed by the Nationals, Victor Robles is hitting .349 with a .934 OPS.
Robles on his future:
“I just like it here. I want to stay here."
Formerly one of the top prospects in the game, Robles helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019 but ended up falling out of favor in Washington. He truly has found a home in Seattle because of his solid bat, dependable glove, good speed and fun personality. An outfield of Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Robles could be quite entertaining in 2025.
Robles went 1-for-3 on Sunday as the M's lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. He has three homers this season and eight RBI while stealing 14 bases.
The Mariners are currently 59-54 on the season and hold a 1.0 game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West. The M's will be off on Monday before getting back in action on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT that day as Luis Castillo takes the mound.
