Seattle Mariners Executive Jerry Dipoto Talks About Impact of T-Mobile Park on Roster Building
There have been heavy discussions over the offseason about the difficulty that hitters have at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
There are several reasons why it's difficult to hit at T-Mobile Park: the unique positioning of the batter's eye and the city's marine layer chief among them. But it goes the other way too, as the Mariners have an elite pitching staff that can utilize the park's factors to its advantage and stifle opposing offenses.
But the M's offensive struggles are pronounced. The lineup led the league with 1,625 strikeouts in 2024 and was on pace to set the major league record in that stat at several respective points.
The park factor adds another layer to roster building that other clubs don't have, or at least not to as big an extreme.
Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto appeared on Joe Doyle's Over-Slot podcast on Feb. 10 and was asked about the perception of T-Mobile Park and putting together a roster fit for it.
"We have, what I think, is really good pitching. Particularly really good starting pitching. ... We have to be careful not to turn the dial too much to try to help the offensive player. It's understanding that right now, when our offensive team goes out on the road, they perform a lot better. We're actually, not shockingly, a far better offense on the road. And if you look at it in aggregate, we're one of the best home teams in the American League. ... It's tough to sometimes look at our base statistics. Our runs scored in Seattle or runs prevented in Seattle isn't really the same as runs scored or prevented in Philadelphia or New York or even in Arizona. It's a more complicated or complex thing than that. Therefore, like we have from the start of our time here, the thing that we count, double-check the box in scouting, is just the player's makeup. The emotional toughness, the resiliency. And where we really start talking to our players about being ready to transition into the environment is when they're in (Double-A) Arkansas."
Dipoto also said the pitchers on the team specialize in high-rise fastballs — a pitch that's more effective in T-Mobile Park. He also mentioned not wanting to tweak the roster to favor the offense at the expense of a team strength, like starting pitching.
But it's interesting Dipoto revealed the team reaches out to their prospects about getting ready for the environment when they're with the Arkansas Travelers.
Arkansas' home field, Dickey-Stephens Park, is considered a pitcher's field. Cole Young, who's expected to have a chance at the starting second base role in spring training, was in Double-A last year. Other top 100 prospects Lazaro Montes, Colt Emerson and Michael Arroyo (all also invited to spring training) will either start the season with the Travelers or get promoted to Double-A in 2025.
Dipoto's note about not wanting to touch the starting pitching isn't new information. He said as much in an end-of-season new conference on Sept. 28. But the note that the franchise starts preparing prospects in Double-A shows that Seattle is aware of the T-Mobile Park factor and is keeping it in mind for future roster construction.
Those interested in listening to Doyle's entire conversation with Dipoto can subscribe to the Over-Slot Patreon here.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS INSIDER TALKS ABOUT ORGANIZATION'S QUIET OFFSEASON: Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times went on the Foul Territory podcast and talked about the Seattle Mariners unusually slow offseason. CLICK HERE
ICHIRO SUZUKI TO THROW OUT FIRST PITCH ON SEATTLE MARINERS OPENING DAY: The 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee will kick off the season for the team he spent most of his career with. CLICK HERE
MARINERS POST VIDEO HYPING SPRING TRAINING: The Seattle Mariners are set to return to baseball activities this week at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.