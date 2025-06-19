Former Seattle Mariners Catcher Goes Viral For Rough Play on Wednesday
Former Seattle Mariners catcher and popular figure Luis Torrens went viral on Wednesday night for making a quizzical play as a member of the New York Mets.
Catching against the Atlanta Braves, Torrens went to retrieve a pitch that went just wide of him. However, instead of picking the ball up with his glove or bare hand, he picked it up with his mask, which is a violation. As a result, the runners on second and third were allowed to move up one base, and one runner came into score.
The Mets lost the game 5-0.
Baseball has many rules that fans don't actually know, but the players should know the rules at their positions, so that's a bad mistake from Torrens, who is an eight-year veteran of the San Diego Padres, Mariners, Chicago Cubs and Mets.
He spent parts of four seasons in the majors with the Mariners after being acquired from the Padres in 2020, earning quite the fanbase along the way. He hit 15 homers in the 2021 season that saw the M's fall just shy of the playoffs, and then was still part of the group in 2022 that helped break the playoff drought.
In that 2022 season, he provided some iconic moments, hitting a walk-off single in the 13th inning of a 0-0 game against the New York Yankees, and he also was the team's winning pitcher in a late-season matchup against the Detroit Tigers as the team saved its pitching staff for the playoffs.
He's hitting .223 for New York this season, playing in 44 games.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about a really disappointing Monday loss to the Boston Red Sox and what it means moving forward. Then, he talks about if the Mariners could have been the team to acquire Rafael Devers from Boston and he gets perspective from Red Sox Insider Tom Caron of NESN. Do the Mariners line up with Boston for any other deals? And, former M's infielder Jose Caballero stops by the show. CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
DIFFERENT STORIES: Randy Johnson recently gave an interesting answer on why he chose the Arizona Diamondbacks for his Hall of Fame plaque. However, it runs counter to what Johnson said just two weeks ago. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.