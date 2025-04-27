Former Seattle Mariners Fan Favorite Eugenio Suarez Makes Major League History
The Seattle Mariners offense has more than exceeded expectations this season. The Mariners tied a franchise record for the largest shutout in history with a 14-0 victory against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
A former Seattle fan-favorite had his own offensive showcase for the Arizona Diamondbacks on the same day.
Third baseman Eugenio Suarez entered a game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday with a .167 batting average to go with six homers and 15 RBIs.
Suarez went 4-for-4 against the Braves on Saturday. All four hits were home runs. That mark tied a major league record and made Suarez the 19th player in major league history to accomplish that feat.
When the game was over, Suarez's batting average was up to .202 to go with 10 homers and 20 RBIs. His slugging percentage increased from .411 to .564 and his OPS went up from .690 to .870.
Suarez also became the first player in the modern era with at least 100 plate appearances entering the game to raise his slugging percentage by .150 points.
The last player to hit four home runs in a single game was J.D. Martinez on Sept. 4, 2017. He also played for the Diamondbacks and wore No. 28 — same as Suarez.
Suarez played for the Mariners from 2022-23 and hit .234 with 144 runs, 53 home runs and 183 RBIs. He hit 31 home runs during Seattle's playoff drought-ending season in 2022. He was traded to Arizona on Nov. 23, 2023, in a deal that netted the Mariners right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala. Vargas broke camp for Seattle for the first time this season.
