Dominant First Inning Leads Seattle Mariners to 14-0 Win Over Miami Marlins
SEATTLE — A day after the Seattle Mariners lost their ace Logan Gilbert for several weeks, they bounced back with their best game of the season. The Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 14-0 on Saturday behind a dominant first inning to improve their season record to 15-12. The 14-0 shutout tied a franchise record for the largest shutout in Seattle history.
The Mariners wasted no time setting the tone for the game. Julio Rodriguez ambushed the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first for a solo home run to left field. Jorge Polanco had a solo shot of his own the next at-bat to give Seattle a 2-0 lead through two plate appearances.
"I feel like our mentality as a team was 'We got to win today,'" Rodriguez said in a postgame interview. " ... It helps a lot for the confidence and everything. We just know that tomorrow is going to be a new day and we're going to come back here and compete. And that's kind of our mentality. We just come in everyday ... We're just definitely gonna show up and compete."
The Mariners kept the line moving in the first. Ben Williamson had a two-run double with the bases loaded and Miles Mastrobuoni brought in another pair with his own double. Seattle led 6-0 through one.
The early offense supported a quality start from Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo. He went six innings and struck out five. He allowed one hit and walked two.
"For me, things are going in the right direction," Castillo said via translator Freddy Llanos after the game. "We're going there, we're going slowly. We had a great start, obviously the one hit. It's a good sign, hopefully, (for) more big games like this for me."
Seattle kept tacking on runs after the first. The only innings the Mariners didn't score were the third and fifth.
Luke Raley hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the second, Polanco hit his second solo homer of the game in the fourth, Rowdy Tellez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth, Williamson scored Randy Arozarena on a force out in the fourth and Williamson hit an RBI single in the sixth. With two-thirds of the game gone, the Mariners led 11-0.
Seattle's last three runs of the game came off position player Javier Sonoja, who pitched the final two innings for the Marlins to preserve the bullpen.
Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season off Sanoja in the bottom of the seventh — a two-run shot — and Mastrobuoni brought home another score in the bottom of the eighth for the eventual final of 14-0.
The Mariners finished the game 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Four of the team's runs came were with two outs. Every single Seattle player who checked into the game, including substitutes Garver and Donovan Solano, reached base safely. Tellez was the only one who didn't have a base hit.
Polanco (two hits), Raley (three), Williamson (two) and Mastrobuoni (two) all had multi-hit days.
The Mariners needed the win after a rough 24 hours in which they lost 8-4 to Miami on Friday and lost Logan Gilbert for at least several weeks.
"We're going to come out here and continue to do the things that help make us successful," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Saturday. "And the guys will be ready to go tomorrow."
Seattle will play its fourth consecutive rubber match at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday. Logan Evans will start in his major league debut for the Mariners and Max Meyer will start for the Marlins.
