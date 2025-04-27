Seattle Mariners Make Team History in Shutout Victory Over Miami Marlins
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners bounced back from a rough 24 hours to shut out the Miami Marlins 14-0 on Saturday.
The Mariners' win set up their fourth consecutive rubber match and potentially fourth-straight series win. It also re-wrote the history books.
Seattle's win matched a record for the highest-scoring shutout win in the history of the franchise. It was the first time in almost 25 years the organization accomplished that feat. The Mariners won 14-0 on Aug. 7, 1987, against the then-California Angels; May 15, 2000, against the Minnesota Twins and Sept. 16, 2000, against the Baltimore Orioles.
The shutouts against the Orioles and Marlins was Seattle's longest stretch between games of that ilk since the franchise did it for the first time in 1987.
The Mariners accomplished the shutout in a variety of different ways Saturday. They got the first two runs out of the way in the first two at-bats of the game. Julio Rodriguez hit a first-pitch home run in the bottom of the first and Jorge Polanco hit his own solo home run the next plate appearance.
Seattle hit two more more home runs Saturday. Polanco hit his second solo shot of the game in the bottom of the fourth and Mitch Garver hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh.
Seattle scored via singles, doubles, sacrifice flies and force outs. The Mariners had 11 players step to the plate on Saturday. All of them reached base safely and 10 of them had base hits.
Utility player Miles Mastrobuoni and rookie third baseman Ben Williamson led Seattle in RBIs. Mastrobuoni finished the game 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Williamson finished the game 2-for-5 with a run and a game-high four RBIs. It was the first multi-RBI game in Williamson's major league career.
The Mariners will finish out the series with the Marlins at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
