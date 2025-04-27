Seattle Mariners Pitcher Logan Evans Discusses Major League Promotion
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners pitching staff took a major hit after Logan Gilbert was placed on the 15-day with a right elbow flexor strain Saturday.
Gilbert was pulled after three perfect innings against the Miami Marlins on Friday. He underwent MRIs Saturday, which revealed a Grade 1 flexor strain. He won't throw for two weeks and then will be reevaluated.
In his stead, the Mariners brought up their most pro-ready pitching prospect, Logan Evans. He was on the taxi squad Saturday. There will be a formal move soon and Evans will make his major league debut in the series finale against the Marlins on Sunday.
"I'm definitely super ecstatic," Evans said in a pregame interview Saturday. "Pulling up to the field today, seeing the clubhouse and all the extra stuff was super exciting. Being out here to see the field for the first time was just breathtaking. I've played it in (MLB: The Show), I've watched all the games for sure. But it's a lot bigger and much nicer than I even anticipated. ... I didn't really want to experience it any other way. I wanted it to be my day when I came here for the first time."
Evans had never been to T-Mobile Park before Saturday, intentionally saving his first impressions of the ballpark for when he was called up.
"It's a blessing for sure," Evans said. "I'm excited to hopefully pump up the crowd and look out and just see everybody cheering. But I'm excited to do it in front of the home crowd."
Evans began the season with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers. The 12th-round 2023 draft pick has made five starts and posted a 3.86 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. He's fanned 18 batters in his last three starts.
"It's awesome just knowing that I'm trusting my work," Evans said. "When I show up to the field every day I try to be consistent in everything I do. And know that the results will take care of itself and I have a good process."
When Evans was originally drafted out of Pittsburgh, the most optimistic of projections had him as a major league reliever. Since then, he's developed into a legitimate starting pitcher with a diverse arsenal. He boasts a two-seam fastball, four-seam fastball, sweeper, changeup, curveball and cutter.
"He's been throwing the ball very well in Tacoma," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Saturday. "We saw that, as well, towards the end of spring training in Peoria. ... Had a chance to talk to Logan a little bit earlier and he seems to be very ready. He seems to be in a really good spot, really good place."
Evans will be the seventh pitcher to start a game for Seattle this season — already matching the number of starters the team had throughout 2024. Evans would have been called up, ideally, in more optimistic circumstances. But he might be able to mitigate some of the damage from losing Gilbert for an extended period of time.
"Being a day three pick, (I) just kind of come in with an opportunity and try to make the most of it," Evans said. "Went to (Low-A) Modesto, got to win a championship there, saw some success, bought into everything that the Mariners were telling me to do. And then right from there I went straight to (Double-A) Arkansas. We got to win another championship. ... And now I'm pitching tomorrow for the big league team and hopefully get a third championship in a row."
