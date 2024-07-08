Former Seattle Mariners Front Office Executive Joins American League Rival
After announcing her resignation last week as the Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations, Catie Griggs has latched onto the same position with the Baltimore Orioles.
Per a release from the Orioles:
“Catie’s track record of success, diverse business experience, and commitment to excellence made her the perfect fit to lead the next chapter of our business operation in Baltimore,” said Orioles Owner and Control Person David M. Rubenstein. "The entire Orioles organization welcomes Catie as we continue to elevate every aspect of our operation.”
She had been with the Mariners since 2021 and was in charge of all business-related efforts for the Mariners. She reportedly left that position to go back to the East Coast and be closer to family. A North Carolina native, she appears to have accomplished that goal.
More from the release:
In addition, Catie led the charge as T-Mobile Park became the first venue to host both MLB All-Star Week (2023) and the NHL Winter Classic (2024) within a calendar year. Combined, the two events generated over $80+ million in revenue for the city of Seattle and directly engaged more than 300,000 fans.
The loss of Griggs is likely an important one for Seattle. While she was not involved in player acquisition or scouting, the organization is very money conscious and her ability bring in revenue was certainly well-regarded.
Fans want to see the budget expand for player acquisition and that likely cannot happen if the successor to Griggs can't figure out a way to increase profitability in the way that she did.
The M's are looking for her replacement.
