Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Still Drawing Interest From Big Rivals
As the Houston Astros wait for a resolution on the Alex Bregman front, they are reportedly still interested in former Seattle Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Polanco represents a contingency plan for the Astros in case Bregman leaves or continues to drag his feet in free agency.
No such resolution is near, and the Astros continue to show strong interest in another option, veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, two league sources told The Athletic on Monday. Polanco, 31, offers the Astros a contingency plan if Bregman goes elsewhere or sees his market drag into spring training.
Earlier this offseason, reports had surfaced that the Astros offered Polanco a $4 million deal, but it's unclear how he'd fit into their infield rotation. As of now, Isaac Paredes figures to play third base with Jose Altuve at second. If Bregman comes back, he'd play third base, with Paredes at second and Altuve in left.
It doesn't seem like there's consistent playing time for Polanco in Houston, but you never know. Though Polanco hasn't been connected to the Mariners much this offseason, there is a chance they could be interested in a reunion considering they need help at second base after previously declining Polanco's option.
Polanco hit .213 in 2024 and dealt with a serious knee injury that just required surgery. He's 31 years old and doesn't play great defense anymore, though perhaps the surgery will help his movement in 2025. He was an All-Star in 2019 and hit 33 homers back in 2021, but he's been injured and regressing since then.
