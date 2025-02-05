Former Seattle Mariners Infielder Set to Make Fun History For Tampa Bay Rays
Today on "what's up with former members of the Seattle Mariners...."
Former M's infielder Jose Caballero is set to make some fun uniform-related history with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2025.
Per @NumbersMLB on social media:
INF Ha-Seong Kim will wear number 7. INF José Caballero switches from number 7 to number 77. First wearer in team history. #Rays
The 28-year-old Caballero came up with the Mariners, making his major league debut in 2023. He played in 104 games that season, hitting .221 with four homers, 26 RBI and 26 stolen bases. He provided a spark in the infield and featured a fun personality, but ultimately wasn't the answer to the M's years worth of problems at second base.
The Mariners traded him in the offseason before the 2024 campaign in exchange for slugging outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley. Raley became a valuable member of the M's as well, hitting 21 home runs and flashing his trademark hustle.
Caballero also had a strong season after the trade, hitting .227 with an American League-best 44 steals. He also hit nine home runs.
With the M's still having a hole at second base, some fans are clamoring for the team to try to bring him back this offseason, but that doesn't look likely after Seattle re-signed Jorge Polanco to a one-year deal.
Caballero figures to get time all over the infield for Tampa Bay and he also could see some time in the outfield.
Both teams will report to spring training next week.
